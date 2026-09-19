Sarma donates blood to honor Garg's 1st death anniversary
India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the first death anniversary honoring beloved singer Zubeen Garg by donating blood at a camp organized by BJP workers.
Sarma shared that the camp commemorated Garg's contribution to promoting Assamese culture across the country and beyond, and the gesture was meant as a heartfelt tribute.
Garg traveled to Singapore's Suntec festival
Zubeen Garg was traveled to Singapore just a few days before his demise for the fourth North East India Festival at Suntec, scheduled for September 20 and 21.
The reaction to his situation united people across Assam in grief and remembrance.
The blood donation drive saw many, including BJP workers, coming together to celebrate his dream of a beautiful Assam through this simple but meaningful act.