Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy missing after flash floods near Tibet border
India
Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy, daughter-in-law of former Railway Minister Mukul Roy, went missing after flash floods hit central Nepal near the Tibet border.
She was on a solo trip starting August 21 and has had no contact with her husband since the night of August 25.
The disaster, possibly triggered by an earthquake and a glacial outburst, has claimed around 270 lives and left over 750 people, including 288 Indians, unaccounted for.
Pilgrims to Mount Kailash last seen
A group of 32 from Kolkata headed to Mount Kailash was last seen at the Nepal-Tibet border before the floods struck.
Bridges and hydropower facilities have been damaged, making rescue operations tough and slowing communication.
Families wait anxiously for any news.