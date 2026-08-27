Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy missing after flash floods near Tibet border

Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy, daughter-in-law of former Railway Minister Mukul Roy, went missing after flash floods hit central Nepal near the Tibet border.

She was on a solo trip starting August 21 and has had no contact with her husband since the night of August 25.

The disaster, possibly triggered by an earthquake and a glacial outburst, has claimed around 270 lives and left over 750 people, including 288 Indians, unaccounted for.