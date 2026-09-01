Sarupathar officer Dwipen Pator arrested over alleged ONGC oil theft

Dwipen Pator, a sub-divisional police officer in Sarupathar, Assam, has been arrested for allegedly helping a gang steal crude oil from an ONGC pipeline.

The case surfaced after ONGC filed a complaint last August about its pipeline being illegally punctured.

Golaghat SSP Swapnil Deka said, "Based on the facts and evidence available, the police arrested Dwipen Pator."