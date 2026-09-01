Sarupathar officer Dwipen Pator arrested over alleged ONGC oil theft
India
Dwipen Pator, a sub-divisional police officer in Sarupathar, Assam, has been arrested for allegedly helping a gang steal crude oil from an ONGC pipeline.
The case surfaced after ONGC filed a complaint last August about its pipeline being illegally punctured.
Golaghat SSP Swapnil Deka said, "Based on the facts and evidence available, the police arrested Dwipen Pator."
Police arrest 5 as probe continues
So far, five people, including a woman, have been arrested, and police say others from Sarupathar and some ONGC employees might be involved too.
The stolen oil was reportedly transported to West Bengal.
The investigation is still active, with more arrests likely as officials try to uncover everyone connected to the racket.