Sasthamkotta Sree Dharma Sastha Temple serves Onam sadya to monkeys
At the Sasthamkotta Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala, Onam isn't just for humans: monkeys get their own seat at the table too.
Each year, banana leaves are laid out with a full traditional sadya (think payasam, pachadi, and more) just for the monkeys.
The catch? The monkeys wait patiently in the trees until the people moved away before coming down to enjoy their feast.
Aravindakshan Nair began Onam monkey feast
This heartwarming ritual started 53 years ago when Aravindakshan Nair, who started the Uthradam feast 53 years ago, noticed monkeys going hungry during Onam and decided they should be included.
Now, it's become a beloved tradition: the senior member of the troop, known locally as Murivaalan, gets first taste.
This event is all about compassion and celebrating how humans and animals can share joyful moments together.