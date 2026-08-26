Sasthamkotta Sree Dharma Sastha Temple serves Onam sadya to monkeys

At the Sasthamkotta Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Kerala, Onam isn't just for humans: monkeys get their own seat at the table too.

Each year, banana leaves are laid out with a full traditional sadya (think payasam, pachadi, and more) just for the monkeys.

The catch? The monkeys wait patiently in the trees until the people moved away before coming down to enjoy their feast.