Satellite images reveal monsoon band from India to South Korea
Satellite images just revealed a huge monsoon rain band stretching all the way from northern India to South Korea, about 7,000 to 10,000km long.
This mega cloud zone is thanks to moisture-heavy winds from the Indian Ocean mixing with Asian weather systems, bringing days of steady rain during this year's super-active monsoon.
North India records 70-80% rainfall increase
India just saw its wettest stretch of the season, with some areas getting 70-80% above their usual rainfall over two days.
States like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR are especially drenched.
While the extra rain is helping water reserves bounce back, officials are warning about flash floods and landslides in hilly regions like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, so stay alert if you're in those areas.