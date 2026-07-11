Satellite images show 70-80% of India dry despite southwest monsoon
Satellite images from July 11, 2026, show that about 70% to 80% of India is seeing barely any rain right now, even though the southwest monsoon finally covered the whole country just two days ago.
After a late start, heavy initial rains narrowed the deficit, meaning clear skies for most people.
IMD warns less rain, higher temperatures
While heavy showers earlier this month helped reduce June's big rainfall deficit, many areas, especially central and southern India, are still missing out.
The IMD says rain is likely to dip even more in the coming days, so expect temperatures to stay higher than usual until things pick up again.
Cyclone, El Nino threaten India monsoon
A tropical cyclone in the western Pacific is pulling moisture away from India and messing with the monsoon flow.
Plus, experts are keeping an eye on El Nino in the Pacific Ocean. It's known to weaken Indian monsoons if it sticks around.