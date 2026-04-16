Satender Siwach and Sanjay Sharma granted bail in Vasant Enclave
India
Two men (Satender Siwach, an aviation company director, and Sanjay Sharma, a dhaba owner) were granted bail after being accused in the case involving Brigadier Parminder Singh Arora and his son in Delhi's Vasant Enclave.
The clash started when the brigadier called out public drinking near his home.
Booked for unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation
Though Siwach and Sharma are out on bail (since the charges are bailable), they still have to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
Police have booked them for unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage to piece together what happened and find others who may have been involved.