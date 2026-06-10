Satinder Singh Sandhu rescued survivors after Ahmedabad AI 171 crash
India
On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI 171 crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad, taking 260 lives, including people on the ground.
Satinder Singh Sandhu, a nearby emergency supervisor, heard the blast and rushed over just moments later.
Sandhu coordinated weeklong rescue effort
Sandhu jumped into action, pulling survivors from burning wreckage, among them Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the only person to make it out alive.
He then coordinated a huge rescue effort with ambulances and fire teams that lasted all week.
Looking back, Sandhu shared his regret: < em>Afsos yeh hai ki hum jyada jindgi nahi bacha paye, he wishes more lives could have been saved.
The crash remains one of the world's deadliest aviation disasters.