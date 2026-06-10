Satinder Singh Sandhu rescued survivors after Ahmedabad AI 171 crash

Sandhu coordinated weeklong rescue effort

Sandhu jumped into action, pulling survivors from burning wreckage, among them Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the only person to make it out alive.

He then coordinated a huge rescue effort with ambulances and fire teams that lasted all week.

Looking back, Sandhu shared his regret: < em>Afsos yeh hai ki hum jyada jindgi nahi bacha paye, he wishes more lives could have been saved.

The crash remains one of the world's deadliest aviation disasters.