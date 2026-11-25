Satish Dua's 'A General Reminisces' profiles Nazir Ahmad Wani
Nazir Ahmad Wani's life was a real turnaround: he went from being a Kashmiri militant to becoming an Indian Army hero.
His transformation and bravery earned him the Ashok Chakra, India's top peacetime gallantry award, after his death.
Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Ret.) shares Wani's remarkable story in his book A General Reminisces: A Life Under Fire in Kashmir.
Nazir Ahmad Wani joined 162 Infantry
Growing up in tough conditions in Kulgam, Kashmir, Wani was first drawn into militancy but later found a way out of militancy through the Ikhwan and eventually the Army's 162 Infantry Battalion in 2004.
He stood out for his courage, winning two Sena Medals during anti-militancy missions, and made the ultimate sacrifice during a counter-terrorism operation in Shopian on November 25, 2018.
His journey from conflict to national hero continues to inspire many today.