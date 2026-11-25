Nazir Ahmad Wani's life was a real turnaround: he went from being a Kashmiri militant to becoming an Indian Army hero.

His transformation and bravery earned him the Ashok Chakra, India's top peacetime gallantry award, after his death.

Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Ret.) shares Wani's remarkable story in his book A General Reminisces: A Life Under Fire in Kashmir.