Satish Kumar serves food at MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding
A Bihar Home Guard jawan Satish Kumar went viral after a video showed him serving food while in uniform at MLA Anant Singh's daughter's wedding.
He was supposed to be handling traffic outside but ended up serving food instead, which got him pulled off traffic duty.
Patna traffic police confirm video real
Patna Traffic Police confirmed the video is real and called Kumar's actions a serious breach that hurt its reputation.
He has now been moved to the district headquarters while an inquiry is underway, with further disciplinary action to follow.
The wedding itself was massive, open to all, with palace-style decor and entertainment that drew huge crowds from across Bihar and Jharkhand.