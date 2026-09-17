Satish Salian sends ₹500cr notice to Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh
Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, has sent a massive ₹500 crore legal notice to politicians Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Deshmukh.
He's upset over their comments suggesting his push for justice is just "politically motivated."
Disha's death in 2020 drew huge public attention, especially since her case remained in the public eye after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Salian seeks public apologies, Thackeray denies
Salian wants both politicians to publicly apologize (no conditions, no exceptions) through written and public apology to be published and broadcast across major print, television and digital platforms, and a video apology running at least three minutes on their social media.
Thackeray, meanwhile, took to X (formerly Twitter), saying these accusations have followed him for over six years (since June 2020) with zero evidence.
He insisted he has no connection with Disha and called the whole thing a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives.