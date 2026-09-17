Satish Salian sends ₹500cr notice to Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh

Satish Salian, father of the late Disha Salian, has sent a massive ₹500 crore legal notice to politicians Aaditya Thackeray and Anil Deshmukh.

He's upset over their comments suggesting his push for justice is just "politically motivated."

Disha's death in 2020 drew huge public attention, especially since her case remained in the public eye after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.