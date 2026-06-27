Satpura forest range officer suspended after video shows feeding deer
India
A forest range officer at Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) was suspended after a video surfaced of him feeding poha (flattened rice) to a wild sambar deer, while relaxing under a tree and playing Bollywood music.
The reserve's director called it "gross negligence," since feeding wild animals can cause bigger problems like human-animal conflict and accidents.
Activist Ajay Dubey calls wildlife violation
Environmental activist Ajay Dubey termed the incident a violation of wildlife management practices.