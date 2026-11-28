Saturday rains cause water accumulation in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi districts
Saturday brought some serious showers to Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts.
Water accumulation in some low-lying areas and parks in the city, including Roche Park, made it tough for people to get around and go about their usual routines.
The skies stayed mostly cloudy with on-and-off rain throughout the day.
Tenkasi records 21mm rainfall
Tenkasi topped the charts with 21mm of rain, while Gundar Dam wasn't far behind at 20mm.
Places like Seydunganallur (18.4mm), Shencottah (15mm), and Kayalpattinam (12.1mm) also saw a good soaking.
All this rain meant more puddles than usual, so if you were out and about today, you probably needed good shoes!