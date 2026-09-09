Satya Niketan boys hostel collapse kills 7, prompts safety scrutiny
A five-story boys' hostel in Delhi's Satya Niketan area collapsed, leaving seven dead and several injured.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on the shaky safety of PG accommodations around Delhi University's South Campus, with students living in nearby PGs being evacuated, with some PG owners arranging temporary alternative accommodation.
Students evacuated, seek temporary accommodation
With their hostels suddenly off-limits, many students are heading home or crashing with friends while they search for new places to stay.
Some PG owners are stepping up with temporary rooms, and student groups are helping others get their security deposits back.
Families are questioning safety, and calls for much stricter building checks have intensified, especially as the investigation into the collapse continues.