Satya Niketan building collapse kills 7 after 4 extra floors
India
A building in Satya Niketan collapsed after four additional floors were added on top of a weak foundation, leading to the deaths of seven people.
According to the FIR, the owners knew the risks but still went ahead for extra rental income, putting lives in danger and causing this tragedy.
HostelDaze owners arrested for culpable homicide
The 81-year-old one of the owners, Hariram Gupta (a retired Air Force sergeant), his wife, and son have all been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and construction negligence.
The building was used as a paying guest accommodation called HostelDaze, housing students and other residents.
Five others are still being treated in a hospital (three remain in critical condition) as investigations continue.