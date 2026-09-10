Satya Niketan collapse leaves 7 dead, Delhi MCD acts fast
India
After the deadly hostel collapse in Satya Niketan left seven people dead, Delhi's civic body, the MCD, is taking action fast.
Four days after the incident, it carried out 41 demolition actions and sealed 61 properties across 12 zones to tackle unsafe construction.
MCD identifies around 1,355 PG buildings
The MCD isn't stopping there: it has also sealed illegal basement shops in Chandni Chowk and identified around 1,355 buildings housing PG facilities (home to about 27,000 residents) to check for safety risks.
The crackdown will keep going as the MCD aims to make city spaces safer for everyone.