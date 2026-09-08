Satya Niketan collapse leaves 7 dead, MCD demolishes 24 properties
After a five-story building in Satya Niketan collapsed, leaving seven people dead, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has gone into action against illegal constructions.
By Tuesday, September 8, 2026, they had demolished 24 properties and sealed seven more unauthorized buildings.
The tragedy has put a spotlight on safety issues and brought criticism to how such structures are allowed to exist.
Lieutenant governor orders PG structural audits
The MCD is not stopping there: they have been targeting areas packed with students like Mukherjee Nagar and Jamia Nagar, running demolition drives and sealing off unauthorized structures.
Delhi's lieutenant governor has also ordered quick structural audits for all buildings in PG hubs within a week, aiming to make sure these places are actually safe for residents.