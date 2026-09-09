Satya Niketan PG collapse kills 7, DU students allege coverup
A PG accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, leaving seven dead and five injured.
The tragedy sparked student protests, with more than 150 Delhi University students accusing authorities of hiding the real death count and saying a few students are still missing.
Families have searched hospitals but have not found their loved ones.
Protesters demand 1cr, PGs evacuated
Protesters want ₹1 crore compensation for victims' families, proper safety checks for PGs, and alternative housing for those affected.
Authorities responded by evacuating unsafe buildings, mainly those PG buildings with four or more floors, which left many students scrambling to move out.
Some are also upset about not getting their security deposits or rent back.
The collapse has made many students rethink how safe student housing really is around South Campus.