Satyaki Savarkar considers legal action against Sonia Gandhi over 'Belonging'
Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of Veer Savarkar, is thinking about suing Sonia Gandhi over her new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.
He says some things written about his granduncle just aren't accurate and wants to set the record straight.
Shiv Sena leader tears 'Belonging' pages
Satyaki isn't looking to ban the book: he just wants facts to be right.
"I am consulting my legal team to ascertain the facts before taking any action," he shared.
Meanwhile, the controversy sparked protests too, with a Shiv Sena leader publicly tearing pages from the memoir in anger over comments on Savarkar.