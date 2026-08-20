Satyendar Jain arrested over suspected Delhi sewage upgrade corruption
India
Satyendar Jain, former Delhi water minister and senior AAP leader, was arrested on August 18, 2026, for suspected corruption in a 2022 project to upgrade the city's sewage plants.
The project's cost jumped from ₹1,546 crore to ₹1,943 crore, raising eyebrows about how the tenders were handled.
Jain, 4 held amid tender allegations
Jain and four others are now in 14-day judicial custody as investigators look into claims that tender rules were tweaked to favor a specific company.
Authorities allege about ₹9.96 crore in extra profits and over ₹6.73 crore in illegal commissions changed hands, with the money trail primarily concerning former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai.
The case is still unfolding as more details come out.