Satyendar Jain arrested over suspected Delhi sewage upgrade corruption

Jain and four others are now in 14-day judicial custody as investigators look into claims that tender rules were tweaked to favor a specific company.

Authorities allege about ₹9.96 crore in extra profits and over ₹6.73 crore in illegal commissions changed hands, with the money trail primarily concerning former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai.

The case is still unfolding as more details come out.