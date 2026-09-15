Saurabh Bharadwaj urges police clarity on Satya Niketan PG death
On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to the streets in Delhi's Satya Niketan, calling out the police for not being open about a girl's reported death in a PG accommodation.
AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj pressed for answers, saying, "Delhi Police should provide information on whether a girl fell to her death in a nearby paying guest facility. Why is the police silent on the entire matter?"
An officer, however, insisted they've already shared everything important with the public.
AAP alleges Anil Sharma illegal encroachment
AAP also pointed fingers at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Sharma, accusing him of encroaching on government land and illegal construction of a 'five-star' PG at Satya Niketan, and referencing a four years ago complaint about land encroachment.
This protest comes just days after a building collapse in Satya Niketan killed seven people, raising bigger questions about safety and real estate practices in the area.
The BJP has not responded yet.