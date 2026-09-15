Saurabh Bharadwaj urges police clarity on Satya Niketan PG death

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to the streets in Delhi's Satya Niketan, calling out the police for not being open about a girl's reported death in a PG accommodation.

AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj pressed for answers, saying, "Delhi Police should provide information on whether a girl fell to her death in a nearby paying guest facility. Why is the police silent on the entire matter?"

An officer, however, insisted they've already shared everything important with the public.