Saurabh Bhargava frees woman's trapped foot on flooded Bilaspur road
India
Saurabh Bhargava, known for his bike-ride videos on Instagram, stopped to help a woman whose scooter got stuck on a flooded Bilaspur Road.
He calmly freed her trapped foot and moved the scooter to safety, reassuring her along the way.
Sharing the moment online, he wrote, "Please help others as much as you can!"
People praised Bhargava's calm kindness
People praised Bhargava's calm attitude and kindness, saying his actions made a tough moment less stressful for the woman.
The video is a timely reminder that small acts of help really do make a difference, especially when things get rough.