Saurav Das alleges BJP-linked accounts leaked passport details online
Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party, claims social media accounts tied to the BJP leaked his passport information online.
This happened after he was stopped from flying to London because of issues with his passport records.
Das calls it targeted harassment and plans to file a criminal complaint over the leak.
Das seeks External Affairs Ministry explanation
Das wants the Ministry of External Affairs to explain how his private data got out.
After being blocked from traveling at Delhi airport, he took the matter to the Delhi High Court, alleging this isn't even the first time BJP-linked accounts have shared his personal details.
For him, it's about privacy and standing up against online harassment.