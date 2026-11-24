Saurav Das blocked at Delhi airport before Oxford speaking engagements
Saurav Das, co-convener of CJP, says he was blocked from boarding his flight to the United Kingdom at Delhi Airport, right before he was set to speak at places like Oxford.
He described the move as "cowardly" and mentioned he was carrying copies of the Indian Constitution as gifts.
Abhijeet Dipke accuses government, plans rally
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke accused the government of intentionally stopping Das due to his rising profile after recent movement wins.
He found it odd that passport issues popped up now, especially since Das had traveled smoothly before.
In response, CJP is organizing a "Save Democracy and Constitution" rally on November 26 to protest what they see as an attack on democratic rights.