Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has taken his case to the Delhi High Court after being stopped from flying to the UK

Even though there were no official travel bans against him, airport authorities blocked his trip just before he was set to speak at Oxford University about the "cockroach movement."

His plea was mentioned for urgent hearing and will be heard this Thursday, November 26, 2026.