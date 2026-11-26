Saurav Das moves Delhi High Court over blocked UK travel
Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has taken his case to the Delhi High Court after being stopped from flying to the UK
Even though there were no official travel bans against him, airport authorities blocked his trip just before he was set to speak at Oxford University about the "cockroach movement."
His plea was mentioned for urgent hearing and will be heard this Thursday, November 26, 2026.
Passport birthplace discrepancy triggers show-cause notice
The issue comes down to some mix-ups in Das's place of birth on his passport.
The Regional Passport Office in Chennai sent him a show-cause notice, and the Ministry of External Affairs advised him not to use his passport until things are sorted out.
Das must respond within seven days, but he's arguing there's no valid reason for blocking his travel right before a big event.