This isn't Das's only recent roadblock.

The alleged incident comes days after Das was stopped from flying to London at the immigration counter at Delhi airport while preparing to board a London-bound flight due to alleged passport issues. Turns out, Mumbai Police had issued a lookout circular against him.

The Delhi High Court is now asking officials for clarity on these travel restrictions, with another hearing set for December 9.

Das's lawyer says he wasn't even aware of the lookout notice until all this happened.