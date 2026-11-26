Saurav Das stopped at UP border heading to Ambedkar statue
Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), was stopped at the Uttar Pradesh border while heading to Meerut to lay flowers at BR Ambedkar's statue on Constitution Day.
Das was frustrated about being held up over what he saw as a simple tribute.
Saurav Das barred from London flight
This isn't Das's only recent roadblock.
The alleged incident comes days after Das was stopped from flying to London at the immigration counter at Delhi airport while preparing to board a London-bound flight due to alleged passport issues. Turns out, Mumbai Police had issued a lookout circular against him.
The Delhi High Court is now asking officials for clarity on these travel restrictions, with another hearing set for December 9.
Das's lawyer says he wasn't even aware of the lookout notice until all this happened.