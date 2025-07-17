Sawan Shivratri 2025: Date, time and rituals unveiled

Fasting and prayers are the main rituals

The day kicks off with a ritual bath and fasting.

The main event is Jalabhishek: pouring milk, honey, Panchamrit (that's milk-curd-honey-ghee-sugar), and holy water over the Shiva lingam while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya."

At night, folks sing bhajans and recite the Shiva Chalisa to keep the energy going.