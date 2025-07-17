Sawan Shivratri 2025: Date, time and rituals unveiled
Sawan Shivratri, a big day for Lord Shiva fans, lands on July 23, 2025.
People fast, stay up all night, and offer milk, honey, Ganges water, and bael leaves to Shiva's lingam—basically showing devotion in their own heartfelt ways.
Fasting and prayers are the main rituals
The day kicks off with a ritual bath and fasting.
The main event is Jalabhishek: pouring milk, honey, Panchamrit (that's milk-curd-honey-ghee-sugar), and holy water over the Shiva lingam while chanting "Om Namah Shivaya."
At night, folks sing bhajans and recite the Shiva Chalisa to keep the energy going.
Why is it celebrated?
Sawan Shivratri marks Shiva's marriage to Parvati—a symbol of cosmic balance.
Rituals like Rudrabhishek are believed to clear out negativity and help people find some inner calm.
Many women also pray for good partners or family happiness through the night.