Understanding 'Non-Veg' milk in India-US trade talks

This isn't just about milk—it's about culture, local livelihoods, and big business.

For many Indians, especially vegetarians, how milk is produced really matters.

India's strict rules and high tariffs protect local farmers but block cheaper US dairy from entering the market.

With both countries refusing to budge, this dispute could derail a bigger trade deal they hoped to wrap up by August 1, which pertains to reciprocal tariffs.