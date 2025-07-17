Next Article
Understanding 'Non-Veg' milk in India-US trade talks
India and the US are locked in a standoff over dairy imports, with India insisting that American milk products come with proof cows weren't fed animal-based stuff like meat or blood.
The US thinks this rule is unnecessary and has taken the fight to the World Trade Organization.
It's about culture, local livelihoods
This isn't just about milk—it's about culture, local livelihoods, and big business.
For many Indians, especially vegetarians, how milk is produced really matters.
India's strict rules and high tariffs protect local farmers but block cheaper US dairy from entering the market.
With both countries refusing to budge, this dispute could derail a bigger trade deal they hoped to wrap up by August 1, which pertains to reciprocal tariffs.