SBI HDFC and ICICI closed in Karnataka for Kanakadasa Jayanthi
If you're in Karnataka, heads-up, banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank are closed today (Friday, November 27) for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.
This holiday also lines up with the weekend break, since banks shut on the second and fourth Saturdays too.
Meanwhile, if you're banking outside Karnataka, it's business as usual.
Online banking usable during Karnataka holiday
Kanakadasa Jayanthi celebrates the birth of 16th-century poet-saint, musician, and philosopher Kanakadasa and is a public holiday only in Karnataka.
While you can still use online banking for most things, tasks like cash deposits, big withdrawals, account changes, or locker access will have to wait until branches reopen.