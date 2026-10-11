SBI HDFC ICICI PNB branches in Agartala closed for Navratri
Planning a bank visit in Agartala? Heads up: banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and PNB will be closed for one day this week for Navratri.
That means no cash deposits or check work at the branch, but if you're elsewhere in India, your local bank should be open as usual.
Always good to double-check your city's holiday list before heading out.
October bank closures UPI internet banking
October has a bunch of regional bank holidays lined up:
Dussehra on October 19 will close banks in Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, and Kolkata;
Vijaya Dashmi brings closures to most cities on October 20 (except Gangtok and Imphal), with Bengaluru and Guwahati joining on October 21.
Later in the month, Jammu and Chandigarh shut for Laxmi Puja (October 26), Shimla takes a break for Karva Chauth (October 29), and Ahmedabad closes on October 31 for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.
The good news? Digital banking, like UPI, internet banking, and ATMs, keeps running even when branches are closed.