SBI marked living customer dead, Tamil Nadu commission orders ₹50,000
India
SBI made a big mistake by marking a living customer as deceased in its records, all because he tried to update his joint account after his grandfather passed away.
A district consumer commission in Tamil Nadu stepped in, ordering the bank to fix the error and pay ₹50,000 for the trouble.
Commission orders SBI to restore services
Because of SBI's slip-up, the customer lost access to online and mobile banking.
Even after repeated visits, complaints, and a legal notice, nothing changed until July 2 when the commission demanded SBI restore his services, issue new passbooks and checkbooks, and pay up for their negligence.