SBI employee shoots wife, sister before killing himself

The accused even uploaded a WhatsApp story after the crime.

"Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," he wrote.

The deceased woman, Divya Mishra, worked as a Relationship Manager at the ICICI Bank branch in Vivek Khand.

According to reports, Vajpayee had accused Mishra of infidelity and they had been living separately for over a year due to marital disputes.