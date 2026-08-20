SBI employee shoots wife, sister before killing himself
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a State Bank of India (SBI) employee allegedly shot his wife outside an ICICI Bank branch in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar on Thursday. Manas Vajpayee, 38, had called his wife Divya outside the bank where she worked and spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her, eyewitnesses told police. Divya was taken to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The accused then returned home and shot his sister before killing himself.
Victim identified
Woman was a relationship manager at ICICI Bank
The accused even uploaded a WhatsApp story after the crime.
"Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me...now I have to kill myself and my sister...her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," he wrote.
The deceased woman, Divya Mishra, worked as a Relationship Manager at the ICICI Bank branch in Vivek Khand.
According to reports, Vajpayee had accused Mishra of infidelity and they had been living separately for over a year due to marital disputes.
Second victim
Sister was dealing with mental health issues
"Prima facie, it appears that the dispute between the husband and wife was the reason behind the incident. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain what happened, why it happened and how the incident occurred," ADCP Amol Murkut said, as quoted by PTI.
Police also said that his sister, 28-year-old Shiva Vajpayee, was suffering from mental health issues.
Ongoing investigation
Forensic teams deployed at both crime scenes
The police are now investigating all possible angles of the case, including marital disputes and health issues related to the accused's sister.
Joint Commissioner of Police Babloo Kumar said they were speaking to family members to determine what triggered this tragic incident.
Forensic teams have also been deployed at both crime scenes for further investigation.