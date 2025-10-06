Advocate who tried to throw shoe at CJI Gavai suspended 

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore with immediate effect after he attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai in open court on Monday. The incident occurred during a hearing when Kishore allegedly attempted to remove his shoes and throw them at CJI Gavai, before being detained by security personnel.

Response and aftermath 'I meant no disrespect,' CJI said As the lawyer was being escorted out, he was heard saying, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge" (Will not tolerate disrespect of the Sanatana Dharma). Despite the attack, CJI Gavai remained unfazed and urged other lawyers to continue their arguments. According to Bar and Bench, Gavai, who is the first Buddhist chief justice, said, "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me."

Suspension details Kishore suspended from practicing law The BCI's interim order, signed by Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, suspends Kishore from practicing law before any court or tribunal in India. The Bar Council of Delhi has been instructed to implement the suspension immediately and update Kishore's status on its rolls. The Supreme Court, all High Courts, and District Courts' registries have been directed to distribute the order to filing and appearance counters, as well as all relevant Bar Associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association.