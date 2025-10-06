Foreign visitors to Kashi rise 120 times in 3 years

In the last three years, Varanasi ﻿, described by Mark Twain as "older than history," has emerged as a major tourist destination, with both domestic and international tourists flocking to the city in record numbers. Official data from the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and the Ministry of Tourism show that over 11 crore tourists visited Kashi in 2024 alone. This marks an 18.7% increase from 2023.

Visitor surge Foreign tourist arrivals have increased by 120 times The most notable increase has been in foreign tourist arrivals, which have skyrocketed by 120 times since 2021. In 2021, only 2,566 foreign tourists visited Kashi. The number jumped to 83,741 in 2022 and further rose to over three lakh (3,09,932) in 2024. By June of this year alone, the city had already welcomed nearly two lakh (1,87,922) foreign visitors.

Domestic surge Domestic tourist footfall has also increased significantly The domestic tourist footfall has also seen a massive increase. From 30.7 lakh domestic visitors in 2021, the number shot up to over 10 crore (10.97 crore) in 2024. In the first half of this year alone, over 12 crore (12.96 crore) people had already visited the city. These figures put Varanasi ahead of popular destinations like Goa and Shimla in terms of tourist numbers.

Tourism boost Infrastructure development and cultural revival driving tourism boom The unprecedented tourism growth is attributed to a combination of cultural revival and large-scale infrastructure development. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which was inaugurated in 2021, has greatly improved the spiritual experience for pilgrims and changed the city's landscape with modern amenities, better crowd management, and improved access. Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said, "The government's sustained focus on branding Varanasi as a global spiritual and cultural hub has paid off."

Economic impact Local economy thriving due to tourism boost The tourism boom has also given a major boost to the local economy, creating new employment opportunities in hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, transport services, and street vending. Initiatives like Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD by the Ministry of Tourism have further strengthened tourism infrastructure. The momentum continues with over 12.96 crore tourists visiting Kashi in just the first six months of this year.