SC allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali
What's the story
The Supreme Court has permitted the use of certified green firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on November 7 and 8 with certain conditions. The court has allowed their use between 6:00-7:00am and 8:00-10:00pm on those two days. This decision is in line with an earlier order dated October 15, 2025. With the direction, it temporarily restored the licenses of firecracker traders whose licenses had been canceled, allowing them to sell approved green crackers between November 4 and 6.
Zone restrictions
No firecrackers within 300m of hospitals, nursing homes
The conditions also include prohibiting the bursting of firecrackers within a 300-meter radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centers, old-age homes, and notified silence zones.
These areas will be declared as "No-Cracker Zones" and marked accordingly.
Educational institutions are also included in this restriction, the court said.
Compliance measures
Monetary security must be furnished by manufacturers, traders
The Supreme Court also directed the concerned authorities to mandate all manufacturers and traders of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR to furnish monetary security.
In case of violation of the court's order, this security deposit will be forfeited.
Furthermore, the authorities are mandated to ensure that only CSIR-NEERI-approved green crackers were sold and that conventional firecrackers were not allowed to enter the market under the guise of green crackers.
Eco-friendly option
What are green crackers?
Green crackers, developed by CSIR-NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), are said to be less polluting than traditional firecrackers.
They have reduced amounts of barium and aluminum and contain additives that suppress dust and smoke.
These eco-friendly options also produce less noise, burn for a shorter duration, and have controlled flames.
Even so, boxes containing green crackers must be completely sealed to prevent mixing with conventional or unauthorized firecrackers, the top court said.
QR
Online sales are also banned under this order
Each box of approved green crackers must carry a product-specific QR code. Scanning this code will reveal details such as manufacturer information and NEERI registration.
The court has made it clear that these QR codes are non-transferable, and selling them would lead to the cancellation of registration or licenses.
The sale of firecrackers is prohibited at all locations except designated ones identified by District Collectors/Commissioners in consultation with District Superintendents of Police.
Online sales are also banned under this order.