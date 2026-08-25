SC allows HPEC probe into 'cockroach janta protests' police misconduct
The Supreme Court has given the green light to a special committee (HPEC) to investigate claims of police violence and misconduct during the Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests.
This comes after some petitioners questioned who was on the panel, but Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said the members were "the best available persons" and promised that the court would keep a close eye on things.
R Subhash Reddy heads HPEC probe
Led by retired apex court Justice R Subhash Reddy, and four senior officials, the HPEC will look into not just police actions but also protester violence and allegations of harassment and molestation of women protesters.
They'll review CCTV and body camera footage, consider compensation for persons injured during the protests, including both police personnel and protesters, and regularly update the court so further steps can be taken if needed.