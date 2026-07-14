SC allows Lalu Prasad Yadav bail in Deoghar fodder scam
India
Big update: The Supreme Court has let former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav keep his bail in the Deoghar fodder scam case, turning down the Central Bureau of Investigation's challenge.
At the same time, the court told the Jharkhand High Court to hurry up and finish hearing Lalu's appeal against the trial court's judgment, ideally within six months.
CBI sought reversal of Lalu's bail
Lalu was convicted in the Deoghar fodder scam case. He got bail, but the Central Bureau of Investigation wanted it reversed.
The Supreme Court said, "We are not inclined to interfere," and left legal questions open for now, just making sure things move faster from here on out.