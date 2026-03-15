SC allows vegetative man's life support to be withdrawn India Mar 15, 2026

India's Supreme Court has, for the first time, allowed life support to be withdrawn from Harish Rana, a 32-year-old who has been in a vegetative state for nearly 13 years.

The March 11 ruling followed medical boards saying continued treatment would not help.

This is the first full use of the court's 2018 guidelines on passive euthanasia.