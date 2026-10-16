SC asks ECI to respond, issues notice to Sanjay Raut

The Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to respond to a petition from Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders. They want an independent probe into claims of irregularities in how electoral rolls are updated.

A bench also sent a provisional notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, a co-petitioner in the case, for his remarks about the chief justice after the chief justice declined to meet Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.