SC asks Tamil Nadu to explain protests targeting Justice Swaminathan
India
The Supreme Court has stepped in after protests erupted against Madras High Court's Justice G R Swaminathan, with demonstrators allegedly making caste and religion-based remarks.
The trigger? Justice Swaminathan's order allowing a temple festival lamp to be lit near a dargah, which wasn't followed—leading to more legal drama and state officials being put on notice.
Why does this matter?
This case isn't just about one judge—it's raising big questions about respecting judicial independence and keeping protests civil.
The Supreme Court wants Tamil Nadu to report what steps they've taken so far, while Parliament has seen impeachment notices against the judge.
For anyone following how law, faith, and politics collide in India, this story is worth watching.