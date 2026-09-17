SC asks Tamil Nadu to rethink Hindi exclusion in JNVs
India
The Supreme Court has told Tamil Nadu to rethink its strong stand against Hindi in Navodaya Vidyalayas.
The state wanted an earlier court order canceled, but the judges said no and reminded them, "Hindi cannot be kept out of the state's soil."
Tamil Nadu now has three months to pick land for these schools in every district.
The next hearing is set for December 14.
Tamil Nadu only state without JNVs
Tamil Nadu is the only state without Navodaya schools, mainly because it sees them as a threat to its language policy.
During the hearing, the court encouraged the state to talk with the center and work together on language issues.
The message was clear: find a balance between local identity and national policies through open discussion.