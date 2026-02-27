SC bans NCERT book discussing corruption among judges India Feb 27, 2026

The Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on and ordered seizure and removal of the Class 8 Social Science NCERT textbook, calling it a "deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy" against the judiciary.

The chapter discussed corruption among judges, which the court called a "deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy" that undermines the judiciary and may amount to criminal contempt.