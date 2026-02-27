SC bans NCERT book discussing corruption among judges
The Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on and ordered seizure and removal of the Class 8 Social Science NCERT textbook, calling it a "deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy" against the judiciary.
The chapter discussed corruption among judges, which the court called a "deep-rooted, well-planned, and orchestrated conspiracy" that undermines the judiciary and may amount to criminal contempt.
Court orders immediate removal of content
Chief Justice Surya Kant remarked, "They have fired the gun and the judiciary is bleeding today," highlighting how such content can hurt trust in courts.
The court ordered all copies—print and digital—to be removed right away.
Contempt notices issued to NCERT director, school education secretary
The Supreme Court also sent contempt notices to the NCERT Director and School Education Secretary, and directed Principal Secretaries of Education in all states to submit compliance reports within two weeks.
This move underlines how seriously the court views any attempt to undermine its credibility.
