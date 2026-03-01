SC bans NCERT book over 'corruption in judiciary' chapter
The Supreme Court has banned the NCERT Class 8 social science book after a chapter about "corruption in the judiciary" sparked controversy.
The chapter, written by a committee that included a lawyer but was not reviewed by anyone from the legal fraternity, talked about judge shortages and pending cases—topics the Court found problematic.
'Deep-rooted conspiracy to harm judiciary's image'
Chief Justice Surya Kant called the chapter part of a "deep-rooted conspiracy" to harm the judiciary's image.
The Court didn't buy NCERT's claim that it was just an "error of judgment," since their Director had defended it in writing.
Now, top education officials have to explain themselves.
PM Modi demands accountability
Prime Minister Modi wants those responsible held accountable.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promised strict action and NCERT said the chapter "shall be re-written, with consultation of the appropriate authority."
The Supreme Court will review the matter on a date to be announced.