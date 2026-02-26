SC bans NCERT Class 8 textbook over 'judicial corruption' chapter
India
The Supreme Court has completely banned the NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook after finding a chapter on judicial corruption that it called a "deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy" against the judiciary.
Chief Justice Surya Kant sent strong warnings to top education officials, saying "heads must roll" over the issue.
Court clarifies on fair criticism
All copies of the book—both printed and online—must be removed right away, and states have two weeks to confirm they've complied.
The court clarified it isn't against fair criticism but wants to protect students from misleading content about how courts work.
NCERT will revise the chapter for future editions, aiming to keep classroom materials accurate and trustworthy.