SC bans NCERT Class 8 textbook over 'judiciary' chapter
The Supreme Court has banned the NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook after characterizing a chapter on "corruption in judiciary" as a calculated move that could damage trust in the courts.
The justices said this content could unfairly influence students' views of the legal system and called for all copies to be seized and digital versions removed.
'Heads must roll,' says SC
This move is a big deal because it shows how seriously the court takes what's taught about institutions like the judiciary.
Chief Justice Surya Kant even said "heads must roll," pushing for accountability from those who wrote and approved the chapter.
The NCERT has apologized, stopped distribution, and promised a rewrite for future textbooks.
The ruling makes it clear: schoolbooks need to present balanced, fair information—especially about key pillars of democracy.