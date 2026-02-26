SC bans textbook with chapter on judges' complaints
India
The Supreme Court has banned an NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook after a new chapter talked about huge case backlogs in Indian courts and included references to complaints against judges.
The court felt the content unfairly painted the judiciary in a bad light and quickly ordered all copies—both print and digital—to be pulled.
'Deep-rooted conspiracy to damage trust in courts'
Chief Justice Surya Kant called the chapter a "deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy" to damage trust in the courts, especially among young people.
The court wants accountability from NCERT officials and warned of "serious action" if steps aren't taken fast.
This move highlights how sensitive topics around justice are handled in school books, and why accuracy really matters when shaping what students learn.