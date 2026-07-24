SC bans uploading, sharing of audio, video recordings of hearings 

The petition filed by Grover sought guidelines to regulate the clipping, editing, dissemination, and monetization of audiovisual recordings of court proceedings on digital platforms.

It argued that selective and decontextualized circulation of courtroom exchanges is undermining the dignity of courts and eroding public confidence in the justice delivery system.

The bench also impleaded all High Courts in this matter and directed them to submit reports on adopting the Supreme Court's livestreaming guidelines.