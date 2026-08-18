SC bars updates to Allahabad HC in Rahul Gandhi probe
The Supreme Court has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hold off on sending any updates to the Allahabad High Court about their probe into Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's alleged disproportionate assets.
This all started after a public interest litigation (PIL) from Vignesh Shishir (linked to BJP and RSS) asked for an official investigation.
Gandhi's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, said the High Court jumped the gun by ordering probes without even hearing Gandhi's side.
CBI says no FIR, SC pauses
The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, wondered why the High Court was getting involved if agencies were already looking into things.
The CBI clarified that there isn't even a formal first information report, or FIR, yet, just a preliminary check so far.
For now, the top court has paused everything: no more reports or hearings until they give further orders, stressing that natural justice should come first.