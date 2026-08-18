SC bars updates to Allahabad HC in Rahul Gandhi probe

The Supreme Court has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to hold off on sending any updates to the Allahabad High Court about their probe into Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's alleged disproportionate assets.

This all started after a public interest litigation (PIL) from Vignesh Shishir (linked to BJP and RSS) asked for an official investigation.

Gandhi's lawyer, Kapil Sibal, said the High Court jumped the gun by ordering probes without even hearing Gandhi's side.