SC calls student suicides a national emergency, orders urgent action
India's Supreme Court has called out student suicides as a national crisis and told colleges to step up on mental health.
In a landmark ruling, the court said every campus suicide or unnatural death must be reported to police right away, and every residential HEI must have access to qualified medical help round the clock on campus or within a one-kilometre radius—something most campuses don't have yet.
What else did the court say?
Central and State authorities now have four months to clear all scholarship backlogs—no more blocking students from exams or hostels over unpaid scholarships.
Plus, all faculty vacancies (especially reserved posts) must be filled fast.
The urgency is real: The NTF's interim report found suicide is the highest cause of death among women and the second highest among men in the 15-29 age group.
Yet, barely any colleges responded when asked about stress from rigid rules and lack of support.
Why should you care?
This matters because it's about making campuses safer and kinder for everyone.
The Supreme Court is basically saying: no more ignoring student struggles—real changes are now mandatory.