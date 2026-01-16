SC calls student suicides a national emergency, orders urgent action

What else did the court say?

Central and State authorities now have four months to clear all scholarship backlogs—no more blocking students from exams or hostels over unpaid scholarships.

Plus, all faculty vacancies (especially reserved posts) must be filled fast.

The urgency is real: The NTF's interim report found suicide is the highest cause of death among women and the second highest among men in the 15-29 age group.

Yet, barely any colleges responded when asked about stress from rigid rules and lack of support.