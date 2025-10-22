SC clarifies Hindu Succession Act doesn't apply to STs India Oct 22, 2025

The Supreme Court just clarified that the Hindu Succession Act (HSA) of 1956 doesn't apply to members of Scheduled Tribes.

This overturns a 2015 Himachal Pradesh High Court order that had tried to extend HSA inheritance rights to tribal daughters.

The judges pointed out that only the President can decide changes about who counts as a Scheduled Tribe, according to the Constitution.