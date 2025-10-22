Next Article
SC clarifies Hindu Succession Act doesn't apply to STs
India
The Supreme Court just clarified that the Hindu Succession Act (HSA) of 1956 doesn't apply to members of Scheduled Tribes.
This overturns a 2015 Himachal Pradesh High Court order that had tried to extend HSA inheritance rights to tribal daughters.
The judges pointed out that only the President can decide changes about who counts as a Scheduled Tribe, according to the Constitution.
What this means for tribal communities
This decision means tribal property rights will keep following their own traditional laws unless Parliament makes a change.
It also highlights how legal protections and rules can differ between communities in India, keeping tribal autonomy intact for now.